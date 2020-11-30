Jo Ann Gribben, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo Ann Gribben, 81, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, unexpectedly, at home.

Jo was born in East Palestine, Ohio on February 7, 1939, a daughter of the late Harry G. and Arlene (Chaplow) Hillier.

Jo went to school in New Waterford where the family resided.

She loved roller skating, playing volleyball, tennis and bowling. She was a diehard Cleveland Browns fan regardless of their record. She loved animals, especially her cats nd would feed any stray that would find its way into her yard.

She was employed by The W.S. George Pottery in East Palestine from the late ‘50s to early ‘60s.

Preceding her in death was her youngest son, David A. Gribben in July 1993.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 58 years, Gene Gribben; two sons, Gary L. Gribben and his wife, Danette, of East Palestine and Darrin S. Gribben and his wife, Hope, of Salem and seven grandchildren, Daniel (Lisa) Gribben of Darlington, Pennsylvania, Michael Gribben of Columbiana, Ohio, Heather Gribben of Austintown, Ohio, Aaron Gribben of East Palestine, Ohio, Allison (Sam) Shirey of Swannanoa, North Carolina, Austin Gribben of New Waterford, Ohio and Steven Gribben (Johnathan) of Youngstown, Ohio. She is also survived by five siblings, Janice Olds of Mesa, Arizona, Lester (Debbie) Hillier of Jacksonville, Florida, Jacquelyn Hillier of Jefferson, Ohio, Harry (Katherine) Hillier of Newbury, Ohio and Harriett (Kenny) Wilson of Shalimar, Florida, along with nine nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-law, Rae Lackner of East Palestine, Ohio and Carol DeSaulles of Boardman, Ohio; as well as many loved cousins, other family members and friends.

In keeping with the wishes of Jo, there will be no public funeral services.

Interment will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made in Jo’s name to an Animal charity of ones choice.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.



