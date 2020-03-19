Jimmy Robinson, Sr., Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A visitation in honor of Mr. Jimmy Robinson, Sr. will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Robinson departed this life Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A homegoing celebration in his honor will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at St. John’s Church in Elizabethtown, North Carolina.

Internment will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Elizabethtown, North Carolina.

