Jim J. Vinkler, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jim J. Vinkler, 75, of New Middletown, after a long fight with cancer, passed away Tuesday evening, March 24, 2020 at his residence with his loving wife and family by his side.

Jim was born June 20, 1944, the youngest son of Stephen and Mary Kubus Vinkler. He was a proud resident of New Middletown his entire life.

He was a bricklayer who worked on hundreds of homes, businesses and schools during his career. His talent as a bricklayer was unmatched as evidence by his creations with in his own house.

Jim treasured time with family and friends and hosted many holidays and other gatherings in his home over the years. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church, a huge NASCAR fan, a lifelong supporter of the Springfield Tigers and loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Jim leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Trudy Gbur, whom he met 59 years ago and married on August 20, 1966; daughter, Stephanie (Brian) Douglas of Ashland; son, Jason (Jennifer) Vinkler of Mineral Ridge; brother, Richard Vinkler of Austintown and grandchildren, Troy, Kristin and Brent.

Besides his parents, Mr. Vinkler was preceded in death by his oldest brother, Steve; sister-in-law, Charlene Vinkler and sister-in-law Irene Vinkler.

A private funeral Mass will be celebrated for Jim’s immediate family this week. A celebration of his life will be schedule at a later date due to the coronavirus. Please check the funeral home website for service time when available.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contribution may be made to the Hope Center for Cancer Care, 835 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514 and/or Easter Seals, 299 Edwards Street, Youngstown, OH 44502.

