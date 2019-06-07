Jill Partee-Mosely Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, for Mrs. Jill Partee-Mosely, 56, of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Mosely was born March 7, 1963, in Youngstown, a daughter of Charles, Sr. and Irene Blue Partee.

She was a 1951 graduate of North High School and had worked with Dynasol and Kaufmanns Department Store as a sales clerk.

Jill enjoyed doing crafts, shopping, event planning and photography. She was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved being with her grandchildren and family.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her peace, her beloved son, Brian Partee-Wallace and his wife, Ashley of Youngstown; two brothers, Min. Charles (Gwen) Partee, Jr. of Cleveland and Corey Partee of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be Monday, June 10 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.