Jewell Tomlin, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jewell Tomlin, 72, passed away at 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the St. Joseph Health Center following an extended illness.

Jewell was born in Carter County, Kentucky on August 11, 1948 the daughter of George and Mary (Boggs) Porter and came to this area many years ago.

Jewell was a member of the Free Will Baptist Church on DeForest Road and enjoyed family activities especially with her grandchildren. Jewell would go on many extended car rides with her son to enjoy the seasonal scenery.

Jewell is survived by a son, Tommy Wayne Tomlin; daughter, Sherry Ann Watterson both of Niles; four grandchildren, Shane Tomlin, Shana Watterson, James Murphy, Chad Murphy; eight great grandchildren; siblings, Willard Porter of Olive Hill, Kentucky, Hazel Conn of Austintown, Gary Porter of Niles, Sue Bledsoe of Niles, June (Gene) Conn of Greenfield, Indiana.



Jewell was preceded in death by her parents; husband Clyde T. Tomlin whom she married September 11, 1962 and who died October 11, 2005; daughter Rose Ada Kolcun who died February 20, 2004 and siblings, Lester Porter, Esther Barker, Clara Reynolds, Wade Porter, Joyce Ann Porter, Nellie D. Gilliam.



Funeral services for family will be at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. The Rev. Starkey Gilliam will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

A private burial will be at Kerr Cemetery on Monday.



Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences to the family.

More stories from WKBN.com: