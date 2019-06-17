Jewell Ruth Dunklin Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jewell Ruth Dunklin, 95, departed this life Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 12:46 a.m. at her residence, following an extended illness.

She was born November 23, 1923, in Braylton, Alabama, the daughter of Henry A. and Mattie Willis Provitt, coming to the area in 1953.

She was self-employed for many years as a domestic engineer, retiring in 1982.

She was a member of Restoration Christian Fellowship Church and a former member of Trinity Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, ushered and served on the kitchen committee.

She enjoyed flower gardening, sewing, playing Bingo and listening to music.

She leaves to mourn one son, Melvin Dunklin of Warren; two daughters, Ms. Louise Stroud and Ms. Tammy Allgood, both of Warren; two brothers, Henry William (Mamie) Provitt of Warren and David Provitt of Niles; one sister, Mrs. Bertha (Joseph, Sr.) Walker of Warren; three grandchildren she raised, Ms. Ruby Thomas of Youngstown, Ohio, Ms. Tennisha Thomas of Warren and Ms. Bonita Lampkins of Farrell, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 23 great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, McKenzie Dunklin, Sr.; parents; two daughters, Ms. Ruby Thomas and Ms. Pearlie Dunklin; one son, McKenzie Dunklin, Jr.; five brothers, Willie James Provitt, Oliver Provitt, TL Provitt, Heroid Provitt and SW Provitt; two sisters, Ms. Vestie Moore and Ms. Gaynor Lomax and two great-grandchildren, Miss Saquita Thomas and Miss Tiffany Faison.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Restoration Christian Fellowship Church.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to service 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Friday, June 21.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 1095 Orlo Drive NW, Warren 44485, the home of her daughter, Tammy Allgood.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

