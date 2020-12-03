Jessie Kines, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jessie Kines, 106, became an angel as she peacefully passed away and went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 23, 2020, in Penfield, New York.

Jessie was born in Jenningstown, West Virginia, on October 12, 1914, she was one of ten children of George and Anna Sisco.

As a child her family moved to Niles and established the Sisco Farm.

She was employed at Niles Steel Products before moving to General Electric in Niles, where she worked as a bulb inspector.

She became an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Niles in 1938 and remained a lifelong member.

Jessie spent her life as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

On November 19, 1938, in New Cumberland, West Virginia, she married her husband of 44 years, Charles H. Kines, who died on September 9, 1983. They resided in Niles and were the proud parents of five children, Nancy (Thomas) Hammond of Penfield, New York, with whom she made her home after leaving Niles, Charles G. Kines, who died on August 30, 2010, Carol Corrado of Niles, James (Carol) Kines of Lenoir, North Carolina, Judith (James) Tavarozzi of Brighton, Michigan. Her family also includes seven grandchildren, Tammy Corrado, Dennis (Stacey) Corrado, Scott (Brenda) Hammond, Brian Hammond, Jonathan (Chrissy) Hammond, Michael Kines, Stephen Kines; 10 great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; 12 stepgreat-grandchildren; one stepgreat-great-granddaughter.

A private memorial service will be held.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles, Ohio.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.