Jessica E. Pursley, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jessica E. Pursley, age 34, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, died Sunday, January 26, 2020.



She was born January 30, 1985, in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, daughter of Sonya Michelle (Egan) Call and Glenn Call Sr.



Formerly of Rome, Ohio, Jessica had lived in Jamestown, Pennsylvania and attended Jamestown High School.

She was passionate about music and enjoyed fishing and crocheting.



Jessica is survived by her four children, Brianna, Jonathan, Blake and Jessalynn; her parents, Glenn and Sonya Call of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; her maternal grandmother, Bobbie Link of Cherry Valley Township, Ohio; sister, Shani (James) Roberson of Jefferson, Ohio; brother, Glenn Call, Jr. of Greenville, Pennsylvania; sister, Edith Call of Bay Village, Ohio; sister, Gwen Call of Cleveland, Ohio; aunts and uncles, Angelia (Deak) McCallister, Sherrie (George) Krupa, Sandra (Rick) Smith and Fred (Barb) Egan and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Fred Egan, Sr., James Link and Edith (James) Call.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service. Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., until the time of service.

Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

