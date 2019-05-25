Jessica Ann Robinson Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 at Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, for Ms. Jessica Ann Robinson, 36, of Warren, who entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Robinson was born March 14, 1983, in Youngstown, the daughter of Rev. Willard “Dwight” and Marcella Oliver Robinson.

She was a 2001 graduate of Youngstown Christian High School in Youngstown. She attended Youngstown State and Sharon Regional School of Nursing and was presently attending Walden University where she was pursuing her master degree in Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.

A registered nurse, Jessica was employed by Mercy Health as a psychiatric nurse. An accomplished songwriter and author, Jessica had at least ten books published. She was also a co-owner of a clothing line designed for nurses called “Pill Apparel”.

Jessica enjoyed traveling, singing and taking care of others.

She leaves to forever cherish her memory her brothers, Gabriel (Britney) and Michael (Dominique) Robinson; the love of her life, Terrence Miles; her uncles and aunts, Rev. Denis and Sandra Robinson and Rev. Dean and Deborah Robinson; her grandfather, Willard J. Robinson; her doggie, Quincy Armani Robinson; niece, Aubrielle; nephew, Gabriel, Jr.; her Godmother, Rev. Martha Taylor and a multitude of family and friends.

She was greeted at Heaven’s gate by her parents; grandparents, Nathaniel and Margaret Oliver, Rev. Ruth Robinson; her uncles, Sylvester Oliver and Rev. David A. Robinson, Sr. and cousins, Shannon B. Robinson and Brandon S. Rowe.

Friends may call Thursday, May 30 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

