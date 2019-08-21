Jesse Scroggins, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

My Valley Tributes

August 17, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Jesse Scroggins, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio - obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A home going celebration in honor of Mr. Jesse Scroggins, Jr. will be held Saturday, August 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center , 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown. 

Mr. Scroggins departed this life Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Mansfield.   

Mr. Scroggins was born February 2, 1951 in Youngstown, a son of Jesse and Betty Jacobs Scroggins, Sr. 

He was a  1970 graduate of South High School and worked for over 25 years  with GM Assembly Plant. 

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving son, Jared Scroggins of Columbus; his siblings, Ronald (Nola) Scroggins of Houston, Texas, Wendell Scroggins of York, Pennsylvania, Larry (Donna) Scroggins of Hampton, Virginia and Wanda (Darren) Boatwright of Columbus; his granddaughters, Raven and Kylie Scroggins and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 24 from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WKBN antenna

WKBN Signal Update

Dick Adgate Florist
Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com