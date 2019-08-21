Jesse Scroggins, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A home going celebration in honor of Mr. Jesse Scroggins, Jr. will be held Saturday, August 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center , 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown.

Mr. Scroggins departed this life Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Mansfield.



Mr. Scroggins was born February 2, 1951 in Youngstown, a son of Jesse and Betty Jacobs Scroggins, Sr.

He was a 1970 graduate of South High School and worked for over 25 years with GM Assembly Plant.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving son, Jared Scroggins of Columbus; his siblings, Ronald (Nola) Scroggins of Houston, Texas, Wendell Scroggins of York, Pennsylvania, Larry (Donna) Scroggins of Hampton, Virginia and Wanda (Darren) Boatwright of Columbus; his granddaughters, Raven and Kylie Scroggins and a host of other relatives and dear friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents.



The family will receive friends Saturday, August 24 from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.