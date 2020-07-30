Jesse L. Cooper, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Jesse L. Cooper, Jr will be held Friday, July 31 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Cooper departed this life Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Cooper was born November 13, 1973 in Youngstown, a son of Jesse L. Cooper, Sr. and Susan Ann Carter Cooper.

He worked as a car detailer and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Susan A. Cooper; his daughter, Brandy Cooper of Kentucky; his sisters, Carolyn Cooper and Condalese Cooper, both of Youngstown, Ohio, as well as a host of other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 31 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

