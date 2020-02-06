Jesse E. Jordan, Williamsfield, Ohio

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesse E. Jordan, age 55, of Williamsfield, Ohio, died at home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.



He was born March 19, 1964, in Ashtabula, Ohio, a son of James E. Jordan and Bonnie F. (Curtis) Galicia.



A lifetime area resident, Jesse was employed by Pymatuning State Park and retired in 2001 after many years of service. He loved to hunt, fish, and spend time with his kids and grandkids; and he loved all of his dogs.



Jesse is survived by daughter, Nicole Jordan of Williamsfield, Ohio, his son, Adam Jordan of Williamsfield, Ohio, daughter, Alicia Tauche of Williamsfield, Ohio, three step sons, Tommy Parker of Jamestown,PA, Todd Parker and Michael Parker, both of Williamsfield, Ohio, his mother, Bonnie Galicia of North Port, Florida, three sisters, Carla Longenecker and Michele Hartsfield, both of Myakka City, Florida and Laura Jordan of North Port, Florida, his brother, Mark Jordan of Andover, Ohio, his former wife and companion, Ginger Jordan of Andover,Ohio, his eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father; daughter, Monica Whitlatch; and granddaughter, Marisa Parker.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St.,Andover, Ohio.

A benefit dinner will be held immediately following the service at the Peter Allen Inn, 8581 State St., Kinsman, Ohio.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

