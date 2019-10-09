Jesse A. Campbell, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jesse A. Campbell, age 89 of Halfway Rd., Jamestown, passed away Monday morning October 7, 2019 in his residence.

He was born in Fredonia, Pennsylvania on July 4, 1930 a son of Jesse A. Campbell, Sr. and Mary (Redfoot) Campbell.

He was a graduate of Penn High School and served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

On April 26, 1958 Jesse married the former Lura Shine, she survives.

Along with his brother, he was the owner/operator of Campbell Brothers Masonry Contractors.

He was a member of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, Greenville.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, yard work, and truly enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities.

As a Mason, he was a member of Adelphic F&AM #424 and was a member of the New Castle Consistory. He was a Life Member of B.P.O.E. #145, Greenville American Legion Post #140, and Jamestown VFW Post #5424.

In addition to his wife, he is survived a daughter, Jeannie Hennig and her husband Ed of Wheeler, Texas; two sons, Robert Campbell of Jamestown and Gregory Campbell and his wife Angela of Massillon, Ohio; a sister, Marilyn McFadden of Sharpsville; a step brother, David Black of West Middlesex, a daughter-in-law, Kim Randall of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; eight grandchildren, Robin Routledge and her husband John, Brad Campbell, James Campbell, Kyle Campbell, Megan Campbell, Mason Campbell, Bill Hennig and his wife Shawna, Michael Hennig and his wife Vanna; eight great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two infant sons, his step-mother Helen Black Campbell, three sisters Freda Keller, Louise Visneisky and Virginia Kovisto, two brothers Merrill Campbell and Robert Campbell, four step-sisters and a step-brother.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

F&AM will conduct a Masonic service at 7:00 p.m.

on Wednesday at the funeral home.

A funeral service will be Thursday, October 10, 2019, 11:00 a.m.

Rev. June Boutwell, officiating

Pastor of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ

Jamestown Veteran’s Honor Guard will render military

honors at the conclusion of the service on Thursday.

Inurnment will be in Park Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.