Jerry M. Diehl, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry M. Diehl, age 61, of Kinsman Road, W. Salem Township, passed away unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

He was born in Greenville on April 25, 1959 to Jerry W. and Laverna M. (Suich) Diehl.

He was a 1977 graduate of Reynolds High School.

Jerry retired as a foreman in 2016 from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, where he had been employed for 33 years.

Jerry was a member of B.P.O.E. #145, where he served on the House Committee and had helped with Friday bowling for the Gateway Students. He was also a member of Greenville Family Moose Center #276.

His other interests included, fishing, hunting, cooking, taking care of his garden and spending time with his grandchildren.

On April 19, 1996 he married the former Joni L. (Carson) Jordan, she survives. Also surviving is his mother, Laverna M. Burt and her husband, John, of Greenville; his stepmother, Patricia Diehl of Greenville; three sons, John M. Jordan, Matthew J. Jordan and Joseph O. Jordan, all of Greenville; a sister, Nancy E. Palmer of Greenville; five stepsisters, Jodie Lawman and her husband, Jeff, of Florida, Paula Banco and her husband, Joseph, of Mercer, Brenda Owen of Illinois, Jodi Spencer and her husband, John, of Greenville and Chrisi Diehl and her companion, Bruce Bissell, of Williamsfield, Ohio and seven grandchildren, Raina, Reagan, Rylee, Bella, Remi, Jo Jo and Ava.

He was preceded in death by his father and his son, Michael T. Diehl.

Calling hours will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennslvania.

A private family service will be Friday, November 14, 2020, 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Service given by B.P.O.E. #145.

Memorial contributions may be made to B.P.O.E. #145, 28 6th Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.