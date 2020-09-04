Jerry Lynn “Jake” Weese, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry Lynn “Jake” Weese passed away Thursday September 3, 2020 as the result of an auto accident.

He was born May 17, 1970 to Jack and Pamela (Criss) Weese.

He is survived by sons, Nick, Jacob (Cassie) and Brandon Lee Weese, fiancée, Kimberly Ledsome; brother, Terry (Katrina) Weese and grandchildren, Wyatt, Elliott, Kayson, Bruce, Drake and William.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandfather, Jim Cress and sisters, Loraine Yeagley and Debrah Weese.

Jake enjoyed golfing and he enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

He volunteered at the Science Hill Community Church where he also attended.

Per his request cremation will take place and a Graveside Memorial Service will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit. Date and time will be announced.

