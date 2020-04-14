Jerry Lee Toot, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry Lee Toot, 73, died tragically at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh with his family at his side on Sunday, April 12, following an accident at his home.

Born February 7, 1947 in Salem, he was the son of the late Ralph W. and Merry C. (Patterson) Toot.

Together with Gene McGaffic, he operated J & G Trucking for many years and was still operating a steel truck dispatching business from his home.

A long-time active member of the First United Methodist Church of Lisbon, Jerry was a 32nd degree Mason, member of New Lisbon F &AM No. 65 and the Al Koran Shriners.

He was an avid golfer and loved to camp and watch sports. He especially enjoyed being an active part in the lives of his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Lianne “Annie” (Applegate) Toot whom he married October 24, 1997; his children, Shawn (Heidi) Toot of Mentor, Josh (Jami) Toot of Canfield, Kay Dunn of Seattle, Washington and Emily (Ryan) Kellison of Lisbon and his brothers, Tim (Cindy) Toot and Dave (Julie) Toot both of Lisbon. There are eight grandchildren, Paige, Tanner, Regan, Cole, Luke, Leila, Isaiah and Nate. He also leaves his extended family: his sisters-in-law, Laurie (Bill) Galloway and Chris Doyle both of Texas and Mary (Michael) Lyberg of Avon Lake and his brother-in-law and good friend, John Applegate of Lisbon. Jerry’s many friendships brought joy to his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Sherri; his dear friend and mother-in-law, “Big Al”, Alyce Applegate and sister-in-law, Libby Applegate.

A private funeral service officiated by the Rev. Bobby Rathburn will be held at Weber Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 15, followed by burial in Lisbon Cemetery.

A public celebration of Jerry’s life will be scheduled when permitted.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lisbon First United Methodist Church, 114 East East Washington Street, Lisbon, OH 44432.

The family extends a special thank you to the Lisbon Police and Fire departments and the paramedics from KLG ambulance for their quick response.

Arrangements handled by Weber Funeral Home. To leave condolences, please go to www.weberfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jerry Lee Toot, please visit our floral store.