Jerry I. Morse, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry I. Morse, 83, passed away Sunday evening, October 6, 2019, at Shepherd of the Valley in Niles.

Jerry was born in San Diego, California, on January 11, 1936, a daughter of the late John and Helen Gibson.

She was a graduate of Interlaken High School in New York and was a loving homemaker for her family.

She was a faithful daughter of Christ and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Champion. She loved her church, loved to do crosswords and read Scriptures.

Jerry will be deeply missed by her loving children, David M. (April) Morse of Warren, Ohio, Sue (Walt) Hogan of Cayuga, New York, Kathy (Phil) Oldham of Lehi, Utah and Donald (Lori) Morse of Lehi, Utah; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Johnny Gibson of Interlaken, New York and her lifelong best friend, Hilda Miller, who she loved to write letters to.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Morse, whom she married in 1956 and passed on January 11, 1978.

Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, at 180 Garfield Drive in Warren, with services to follow at 5:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Caballero Rivero Dade North in Miami, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Jerry I. Morse, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 9 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.