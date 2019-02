Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Jerry Lanning, 77, of Alliance, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Jerry was born on July 9, 1941.

Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home.