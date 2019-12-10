Jerry G. Beeson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a gathering of family and friends Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in Schiavone Funeral Home for Jerry G. Beeson, 81 followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. with Deacon John Rentas officiating. He died on Monday, December 9, 2019.

Jerry was born in New Matamoras, Ohio on June 29, 1938. He was a son of Kenneth and Doris Cochran Beeson.

He was a 1957 North High School graduate and on Feb. 1, 1958, married his high school sweetheart.

From 1961-1992 he worked in sales at Hartford Machine Service and continued to procure auto and truck parts for a very close circle of friends and businesses.

Besides his love for family, he was a lover of sports and followed the Cleveland Indians, the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and coaching his children’s teams throughout the years. Jerry also managed to tend to the baseball fields in Campbell. With his wit, he truly made lasting friendships with many including Fred “Weege”, Bill, and Joe.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, the former Joan A. Uber; nine children, Carol J. (Dave) Adams, Michael J. (Yvonne Valerio) Beeson, Susan J. (Tim) Buckley, Joan M. (Jeff) Kriebel, Robert J. (Beth) Beeson, Barbara J. (Shawn Naylor) Beeson, Doriann J. Rivera, Thomas J. (Laurie) Beeson and Jeffrey J. Beeson; 18 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; two brothers, Kenny (Annie) Beeson and Joe (Penny) Beeson; two sisters, Arelda (Steve) Bury and Vera (Bill) Shugart; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Jerry R. Beeson.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Jerry’s memory may be sent to Crossroads Hospice at 1221 Woodhurst Dr. Youngstown, Ohio 44515.

Arrangements are being handled by the Schiavone Funeral Home.