YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry Canter, 81, of Canton, Georgia passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Season’s hospice in Cumming, Georgia on Tuesday, May 24.

He was born in Cuba, Kentucky on January 12, 1941 to the late Ralph and Wilmoth Canter.

He graduated from Cuba High School where he met many lifelong friends.

He moved to California shortly after graduation where he began a career at General Motors. He later moved to Youngstown, Ohio in 1966 to help build the GM Lordstown Assembly plant where he retired after 45 years of employment.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carole Canter of Canton, Georgia; daughter, Cynthia Isherwood of Canton, Georgia; daughter, Christina (Robby) of Bedford, Indiana; daughter, Anne (Mark) of Raleigh, North Carolina; stepgrandson, Alexander Isherwood of McLean, Virginia; brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas and Marjorie Kelly, Terry and Ellen Sullivan and several nieces, nephews whom he loved dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bobby Canter; his sister-in-law, Carolyn Canter and his son- in-law, Paul Isherwood.

He enjoyed sports and was a devoted fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns football. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife to many places in the United States, Canada and Europe. His favorite recent pastime was sitting on his front porch in the sunshine where he was often waving and chatting with everyone that came by to the point where he jokingly became known as “Mayor of Horizon Peaks.”

Jerry was an amazing father, husband and friend and will be missed by all that knew him.

A memorial service for family and friends will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Community Chew organization.