Jerome Underwood Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Jerome Underwood will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center at 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Mr. Jerome Underwood was born on November 29, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the son of the late Willie C. Underwood, Sr, Nettie Jewel Jackson and Peter Jackson, his mother’s second husband whom was a influential father figure in Jerome’s life.

Mr. Underwood departed this life Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Jerome was loved by all who knew him. His quiet nature, yet kind heart was adored and will be remembered with the rest of the legacy he left behind.

Jerome attended Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

Jerome was a proud father of three beautiful daughters all of whom have obtained a degree in nursing: Lichelle D. Jennings of Cleveland, Ohio, Regina Nicole (Christopher) Minor in Atlanta, Georgia and Ashley C. Underwood (Mohammad) Nabhan of Columbus, Ohio.

He was a loving father, caring brother and a good friend to all and he will be deeply missed. He leaves to cherish his memories his three daughters; his sisters, Jewel (James) Dykes from Youngstown, Ohio and Ora Jackson in Akron, Ohio; his brothers, Alfonso Underwood in Youngstown, Ohio, Edgar Jackson and Bobby Jackson both in Akron, Ohio; his 11 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nettie Jackson, Willie C. Underwood, Sr. and Peter Jackson and his brother, Willie C. Underwood, Jr.

Ministry of comfort and transitional care entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Services Inc.