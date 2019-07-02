Jerome Francis “Jerry” Hornak, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Jerome Francis “Jerry” Hornak, 81, of Hermitage, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Sharon Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.



On January 4, 1938, he was born in Farrell, a son to Andrew and Helen (Susa) Hornak.



Jerry attended St. Ann’s Catholic School and graduated from Farrell High School in 1956.



He served in the Army Reserve, was a past member of Sharpsville Service Club and was a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge.



Jerry was a retired mechanic by trade and a business owner. He was very proud that the business he started, Hornak’s Sales and Service of Sharpsville, which is now in the hands of his sons, has been serving the community for more than 60 years.



When he was able, Jerry liked to take cross-country road trips, tinker on projects, do yard work and spend time surrounded by his family.

Jerry will be remembered for his tenacious spirit, his humor and loving, gentle heart.



He married his devoted wife and caregiver, Dawn Homa, on October 17, 1959 and leaves her just four months shy of their 60th wedding anniversary.



He is survived by three sons and two daughters, Daniel of Hermitage, Douglas (Sandra) of Acworth, Georgia, David (Marla) of Sharpsville, Denise “Joy” Taylor (Chad) of Naperville, Illinois and Jill Richards (Jonathan) of Hermitage. He enjoyed his grandchildren immensely, Nathan Jerry Richards, Mira Frances Taylor, Collin Richards, Madison Taylor and Caitlin Taylor. He also was loved by several nieces and nephews and stepgrandchildren.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister, William “Bill” Hornak, Adrian Hornak and Julia Bayuk and a brother-in-law, Daniel Homa.

There are no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.