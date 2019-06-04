Jerome E. Lipani Obituary

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Jerome E. Lipani, age 86, of Greenville, passed away Monday morning June 3, 2019.

He was born in Greenville on September 19, 1932 to Jerome and Mary (Perry) Lipani.

He was a 1950 graduate of Penn High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Jerome and the late Joe Wasko were the owner/operators of Jerome’s Florist in Greenville for many years.

Jerome was a life long member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville, where he devoted his time to decorating the church for all religious holidays.

He also enjoyed his favorite pet cat, “Gabby”, spending time with friends and family, visiting casinos, watching sports on TV, entertaining at his home and dining out.

Jerome is survived by his sister, Tina De Julia of Sharpsville; nieces, Mary Jo Lipani, Mary Rose Marks, Donna Buckley, Carol Baker and her husband, Chuck, Cecelia De Julia-Berns and her husband, Jim; nephew, Dr. Jerome De Julia and several great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John and Angelo; two sisters, Pauline Marks and Frances Lovetri; niece, Charlene Alexander; nephew, Charles “Chuckie” Lovetri and three brothers-in-law, Charles Lovetri, Carl Marks and Joseph De Julia.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. in the Gathering Space of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 6, 2019, 10:30 a.m. in the church, Rev. V. David Foradori and Rev. Walter Packard, concelebrating. Greenville VFW Post #3374 will render military honors at the conclusion of the Mass.

Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Church or St. Michael School Endowment Fund, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.

