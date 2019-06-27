Jeremiah Ronald Lee Barnes Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeremiah Ronald Lee Barnes, 17, 2035 Parkwood Drive NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, June 21, 2019 at 7:45 p.m., from injuries following a vehicular accident.

He was born February 2, 2002 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Ronald and Alethea Marie Martin Barnes Sr.

Jeremiah worked for the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home as a funeral attendant, Echo Lanes, Phillips Lawn Care and Packard Music Hall.

He was a 12th grade student at Warren G. Harding High School, where he sang with the Magical Singers, Voices that Matter, Manager of the Basketball team and Junior Organizers.

He was a member of St. Johns Church of God In Christ, where he belonged to the Youth Department, the Choir and played the drums. He also played the drums for King of Kings Church of God in Christ and Grace Evangelistic Temple.

He was a member of the Boy Scouts Pack #107, Warren City Wide Youth Choir and enjoyed music, singing, playing drums, washing cars and landscaping.

He leaves to mourn his parents, Ms. Alethea Marie Martin Barnes of Warren and Ronald Barnes, Sr. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Jamahl D. Martin and Ronald Barnes, Jr. both of Youngstown; three sisters, Ms. Passion Wilson of Liberty Township, Ms. Yvette Martin and Ms. Ronnia Barnes both of Warren; grandmother, Ms. Diane Marie Martin of Warren; adopted father, Profit Aaron Lee Samuels of Columbus; Sterling-McCullough Williams Staff and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, Godparents and friends.

It takes a village to raise a child and Jeremiah’s village will remember him with love and many fond memories.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the North Mar Church of the Christian & Missionary Alliance.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Tuesday, July 2.

Burial will take place at Pine Knoll Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 2035 Parkwood Drive NW.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.