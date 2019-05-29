Jensie Bruderly Campbell Obituary

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jensie Bruderly Campbell, 89, of Washingtonville, passed away, Monday, May 27, 2019 at Assumption Village, North Lima.

She was born, October 20, 1929 in Leetonia, a daughter of the late, Samuel and Mary Coccari Ferry.

Jensie worked as waitress for Neil’s Restaurant in unity for 27 years.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Leetonia, the Washingtonville VFW Auxiliary and the Joe Williams Post #131 American Legion Auxiliary, Leetonia.

Jensie enjoyed crocheting and won numerous blue ribbons at the Columbiana County Fair and Canfield Fair.

She is survived by her husband, James Campbell, whom she married March 26, 1983; two daughters, Terrie (David) Crawford of Leetonia and Cheryl (Carl) Slagle of Leetonia; three sons, Fred (Cheryl) Bruderly of Leetonia, James (Barbara) Bruderly of Leetonia and Harry Bruderly of Florida; one sister Theresa Kulifay; six granddaughters, Jennifer (Levi, Sr.) Coldsnow, Alisha (Mike Fellinger) Bruderly, Shannon (Paul Phillips) Crawford, Danielle (Rich Schwartz) Walters, Kayla Raley, Heather (Rick) Gilbey; two grandsons, Joe (Lindsey) Bruderly and Jimmy (Tracy) Bruderly and ten great-grandchildren, Delaney Bruderly, Levi Coldsnow, Jr., Averie Phillips, Robbie and Cierra Walters, Gage, Hunter and Brooke Gilbey and Makenna and Brayson Bruderly.

Jensie was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Rose Chestnut and Lena Everett; four brothers, Carmen, John, Joseph and Daniel Ferry; an infant sister, Rose and an infant brother, Joseph.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Leetonia, with Father Robert Edwards Officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

Memorial donations in memory of Jensie may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 30 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.