Jenny I. Rardon, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jenny I. Rardon, 80, a longtime resident of Rogers, passed away at home on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Jenny was born August 12, 1940 in Augusta, Ohio daughter of the late Clark and Myrtle Thomas Criss.

She was a member of Lake Mount Church of Christ and had served as their library volunteer.

Jenny worked as a homemaker raising her family.

She enjoyed scrapbooking, gardening, community service and spending time with her family.

Jenny is survived by her husband of 59 years, Harold; two daughters, Pamela L. (John) Baum of Lisbon, Lori A. Rardon of Wellsville; brother, Glenn (Shirl) Criss of Guilford; eight grandchildren, Jaime, Ashley, Nicholas, Zachary, Micah, Miranda, Marcus and Kala; 11 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, James Rardon, Jr. in 199; a granddaughter, Amber Urmson in 1985.

All services will be private at this time.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

