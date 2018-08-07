My Valley Tributes

Jennifer Lynn Huff Obituary

Niles, Ohio - August 5, 2018

Posted: Aug 07, 2018 04:30 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2018 07:36 PM EDT

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Jennifer Lynn Huff (nee Sheldon), 47, of Niles passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 5, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born March 9, 1971 and raised in Niles the daughter of James and Betsy (Smith) Sheldon.

Jennifer was a 1989 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and a graduate of Trumbull Business College.

She worked in various fields of patient and animal care most recently as a private home care provider.

She was a member of Niles First Christian Church.

Jennifer enjoyed watching movies and loved all film genres from silly comedies to horror. Her favorite animated characters were Tinker Bell and Hello Kitty. She loved animals; especially dogs and could often be found playing or cuddling with her pets.

She is survived by her son, Colin J. Poling of Niles and husband, William R. “Bill” Huff of Niles whom she married on June 7, 2014; parents, James and Betsy (Smith) Sheldon of Niles; a brother, James (Jay) Sheldon of Champion; two grandparents, Colette Smith and Ellen Sheldon both of Niles and her large, loving family of aunts, uncles and cousins on both sides.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Albert F. Smith and Charles L. (Lew) Sheldon.

Calling hours will be Thursday, August 9, 2018, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home in Niles with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Chris Stark.

Memorial or material contributions can be sent to Animal Welfare League (AWL) of Trumbull County and/or Valley Counseling Services (Family & Community Services, Inc.)

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


