Jennifer Lynn Cramer, Calcutta, Ohio

CALCUTTA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer Lynn (Kleean) Cramer, 43, hung up her boxing gloves after a courageous battle with cancer and earned her wings surrounded by family on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Beaver Valley.

She was born in Salem, October 6, 1976, daughter of Michael and Tammy Vogel Kleean.

Jennifer was a resident of Calcutta but formerly resided in East Palestine.

She was a 1995 graduate of East Palestine High School where she was a member of the band, track and softball teams. She attended the career center where she earned her license in cosmetology.

She had worked in many local shops in the area but most recently Famous Hair in Calcutta.

Jennifer enjoyed camping, kayaking, watching fireworks and spending time with family.

She was a Christian by faith.

She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Charles Cramer, Jr., whom she married September 25, 2004; son, Zackari (Andrea Belden) Cramer and daughter, Katelyn Cramer, both of Calcutta; granddaughter, Isabella; parents, Michael and Tammy Kleean of East Palestine; a brother, Michael Kleean; father and mother-in-law, Charles, Sr. and Leota Cramer; two sisters -in-law, Jenn Townsend and Lisa Cramer; nieces, Addyson Kleean, Mikaylyn Kleean; nephew, Casey “CJ” Eller; Smokey the cat and her camp family from Shangri-La by The Lake.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral will be held Thursday, November 7 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Todd Jones officiating.

Interment will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

The family wishes to thank the team at Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Shadyside and the caring staff at Good Samaritan Hospice.