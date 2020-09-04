Jennifer L. Fowler, Wheatland, PA

WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer L. Fowler, age 65, of Wheatland, Pennsylvania and formerly of Tampa, Florida and Anchorage, Alaska, passed away August 31, 2020.

She was born in St. John’s Newfoundland, Canada on February 2, 1955 to Ralph T. and Elizabeth L. (Clark) Johnson.

She was a graduate of Robinson High School in Tampa and had worked in retail while residing in Anchorage.

She was of the Methodist Faith.

She is survived by her daughter; Tara Fowler-Fisher of Anchorage, her mother; Elizabeth L. Johnson of Greenville, Pennsylvania, five sisters; Jacqueline Moore of Maine, Janine Johnson of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Jerrie MacMundo and her husband T.R. of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Julie Bolin of Land O’ Lakes, Florida and Janelle Johnson of Greenville, Pennsylvania, four grandchildren; Lasayha Fisher, Mahaila Fowler-Fisher, Tailei Fowler-Fisher and Radeyah Fowler-Fisher and one great-grandchild; ZayVionn Brown-Fisher.

She was preceded in death by her father.

All Services are private and being held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 366-368 S. Main St. Greenville.

