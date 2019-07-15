Jennie I. Campbell, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jennie I. Campbell, age 92, of Greenville, passed away Saturday morning, July 13, 2019 in The Grove at Greenville.

She was born in Pittsburgh on January 20, 1927 a daughter of Matilda (Frey) Jones. On April 6, 1945.

Jennie married Garland E. Campbell, Sr.; he passed away February 1, 2010.

She enjoyed sewing, canning, reading and tending to her flower beds.

She was employed as a nurse’s aide at Greenville Hospital and also at St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community.

She was a member of Crossroads Christian Fellowship Church.

Jennie is survived by two sons, Garland E. “Skip” Campbell, Jr. of Hartstown and David J. Campbell and his wife, Carla, of Greenville; a daughter, Alice L. Smith and her husband, Corky, of Greenville; four grandchildren, Brian Smith, Todd Smith, Wendi Murphy and her husband, Chris and Eric Campbell and six great-grandchildren, Matthew Smith, Steven Smith, Amy Smith, Virginia Smith, Nicholas Murphy and his wife, Rachael and Tyler Murphy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and three brothers.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Crossroads Christian Fellowship Church, 805 Vernon Road, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral and Committal Service will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 6:00 p.m., following visitatation at the church. Ronald Courtney, officiating

Burial will be private in Stevenson Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Christian Fellowship Church, 805 Vernon Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.