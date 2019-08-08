Jennie E. Taylor Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennie E. Taylor, 83, of Warren, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

She was born November 9, 1935 in Canfield, the daughter of Roy E. and Neva (Corll) Moore and had lived in the area all her life.

A 1954 graduate of Canfield High School, Jennie worked for nearly 40 years as a bank teller for Dollar Bank. She also spent five years with Headstart, and was a foster parent for 15 years.

She is sadly missed by her two children, Marlin “Scott” Clark (Glenda) of Valrico, Florida and Marilyn “Sue” Kossa (Richard) of Katy, Texas; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her beloved husband, Donald E. Taylor, who passed away October 26, 2000; five sisters, Fay Moore, Dana Libertine, Geraldine Hake, Edith Ankrom and Lois Nieport and three brothers, Hugh, Thomas and Roy Moore, Jr.

Services are 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 140 Cherry Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485, with Pastor Gary Schreckengost officiating.

Friends may call 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 9 at the church prior to services.

Cremation will follow the services and her urn will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon, Pennsylvania at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

