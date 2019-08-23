Jeffrey W. Welsh, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey W. Welsh, 59, of Cortland, entered into eternal rest Thursday, August 22, 2019, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

He was born July 21, 1960, in Warren, the son of Donald and Anita (Miller) Welsh and had lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of Lakeview High School, Jeff had quite the following with The Jeff Welsh Band, for which he was the lead singer and played guitar.

A member of the Cortland Moose Lodge, he was the life of the party wherever he went and loved spending time with friends and family.

Precious memories of Jeff live on with his daughter, Taylor Ratkowski (Scott) of Austintown; three nieces, Tania Howell (Terry) of Champion, Holli Likens (Arthur) of Champion and Stephanie Marin (Charles) of Cortland; a brother-in-law, Charles Berry of Champion and his special friend and companion, Sherry Warren.

Preceding him in death are his parents and two sisters, Donna Welsh and Joyce Berry.

Per his request, cremation is taking.

His family is planning a very special celebration of life for him on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Willow Lake.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.