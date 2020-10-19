Jeffrey Murray Turnbull, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Murray Turnbull, 68, of Hermitage passed away following an extended illness on October 17, 2020 in St. John XXIII Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family.

Jeffrey was born January 18, 1952 to Benjamin M. and Margaret (Conliffe) Turnbull in Ogdensburg, New York.

He was a graduate of Peru High School in New York and earned his bachelor’s from Castleton University.

Jeffrey worked as the District Circulation Manager for The Herald.

On June 28, 1980 he married his wife, Paula A. (Lombardo) Turnbull, who survives at home.

He was a member of Notre Dame Church and the Sharon American Legion.

An avid golfer, Jeffrey scored a double eagle at Tom O Shanter course on the 13 hole. He played softball in the Shenango Valley Church League on the Notre Dame team who won several championships. He completed five marathons, was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and shared a love for the Los Angeles Dodgers with his father.

He is survived by his wife, Paula A. Turnbull; daughter, Kathryn and her husband, Andrew Tiefenthal of Sharpsville; mother, Margaret Conliffe Turnbull; his sister, Andrea Whitesel; niece, Stacey ( Scott) Mattos; nephew, Christopher Whitesel; great-nieces, Alyssa and Deanna Mattos all the above of Florida. Also his sister-in-law, Angela Virostick; niece, Andrea (Corey) Kopta; great-niece, Sophia Kopta. All of Sharon.



Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin M. Turnbull; father-in-law, Paul J. Lombardo; mother in law, Anne Lombardo; brother in law, Joseph M. Virostick.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Notre Dame Church Hermitage, Pennsylvania with the Very Reverend Richard J. Allen, E.V. officiating.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. John Paul II Elementary School Hermitage, Pennsylvania in memory of Jeff.

Burial will take place in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.shermanfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, LLC. 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

