Jeffrey Kerins, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Kerins, 58, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at UPMC Horizon, Greenville.



Jeffrey was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on July 2, 1961 to the late Thomas and Lynda (Abernathy) Kerins.



He was a member of Hartstown Pump House #45 and Jamestown Fireman’s Club; his favorite places to be.

He was a graduate of Reynolds High School and attended Slippery Rock University.

Jeffrey worked for PennDOT and previously for Seco/Warwick in Meadville.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren, especially hearing “Papa Papa” as he came through the door, hanging with his friends, puttering with vehicles and going to auctions.



Jeffrey is survived by his wife at home, Amber Kerins. Also surviving are his cherished children, Mackinsey Kerins of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Jessica Burnett of Erlanger, Kentucky, Cody Kerins of New Smyrna, Florida, TJ McGary of Kalispell, Montana, Jennifer Alexander and her husband, Ray, of Fort Myers, Florida and Tyler Lapadat and his wife, Emily, of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren, Jaxon, Josie, JJ, Kaylob, Rae, Cassie and Jakobe; sister, Beckie Peskin and her husband, Kevin and their daughter, Ella, of Roswell, Georgia; brother, Scotty Kerins and his wife, Jama, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; aunts, Diane Mowery and her husband, Tom and Maureen Shine and her husband, Don, all of Jamestown; plus many cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



