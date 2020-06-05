Jeffrey James Fonce, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey James Fonce, 64, died at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at Hospice House, Poland.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 31, 1955 the son of Angelo Julius and Rose Ann (Pascarella) Fonce.

He was a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School High School and was of the Catholic faith and received his sacraments from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

Jeffrey took great pride in his trade as a tile contractor for many years.

He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all.

Jeffrey is survived by a daughter, Talia Elyses Fonce; grandsons, Geno and Angelo Borrego and Taysen Mayer, all of Illinois; brother, Randall (Joy) Fonce of Phoenix, Arizona; three nieces, multiple family members and many friends.



Catholic Rite of Committal Prayers will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles, Ohio.