Jeffrey Hamilton Gillespie, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Hamilton Gillespie, 29, of 227 Comstock Street NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 10:25 p.m., at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a cardiac arrest.

He was born April 30, 1990, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the son of Bishop James Washington and Annie Pearl Cunningham Gillespie.

He resided eight years in Kalamazoo, Michigan, before coming to Warren.

Mr. Gillespie was a member of Bethel Hebrew Israel Church, where he was Assistant Minister of Music and enjoyed painting and music.

He was a 2007 graduate of Jones University High School.

He leaves to mourn his parents, Bishop James W. and Annie P. Gillespie of Warren; two sisters, Mrs. Roxanne (Fred) Myles, Ms. Elizabeth Gillespie, both of Kalamazoo, Michigan and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, James Gillespie I and James Gillespie II.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service, 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Friday, July 5.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at 227 Comstock Street NW.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.