Jeffrey C. Robinson, Hempfield Township, PA – Obituary

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey C. Robinson, age 53, of Fredonia Road, Hempfield Township, passed away Friday evening, September 13, 2019 in UPMC Hamot Erie after an extended illness.

He was born in Greenville on April 7, 1966 to David L. Robinson, Sr. and Gloria (Humphrey) Robinson.

Jeff was a 1984 graduate of Reynolds High School and attended the Mercer County Vo-Tech, where he served as President of V.I.C.A.

Prior to his illness, he had been employed in the Circulation Department of The Record Argus and had also along with his wife, been the owner/operators of the Mark Twain Manor’s Restaurant in Jamestown.

Jeff was a member of New Beginnings Christian Church, Greenville.

His hobbies included, cooking and camping.

On August 27, 1988 he married the former Jill P. Piper, she survives.

Also surviving is his daughter, Amanda G. Robinson of Greenville; his parents of Greenville; a brother, David L. Robinson, Jr. and his wife, Kathy, of Greenville and his father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Martha Piper of Greenville.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, September 19, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation

Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 5, 11:00 a.m. at New Beginnings Christian Church, 73 Hamburg Road, Greenville, Pennsylvania, Pastor Andy Henry, officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Robinson family c/o Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125.