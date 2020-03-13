Jeffrey B. Moreland, Hempfield Township, PA

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey B. Moreland, age 62, of Mercer Road, Hempfield Township, passed away Tuesday evening, March 10, 2020 in The Grove at Greenville after an extended illness.

He was born in Greenville on August 16, 1957 to Robert N. and Vonna Lee (Saal) Moreland.

Jeff was a 1975 graduate of Greenville Senior High School and was employed as a manufacture’s representative at the former Werner Ladder Company from 1977 until his retirement in 2005.

He enjoyed his Harley Davidsons and Ford Trucks, hunting for many years and was an animal lover. In addition, he was a die hard Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

Jeff is survived by two sons, Justin A. Moreland of Greenville and Jason B. Moreland and his wife, Ana, of Indian Land, South Carolina and two grandchildren, Isabella and Kian Moreland.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Jessica M. Moreland and a brother, Douglas B. Moreland.

Calling hours will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Inurnment will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125.