Jeannine “Nina” M. (Miller) Woods

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeannine M. Woods, 60, died Friday, June 13 at St. Elizabeth’s in Boardman.

“Nina” was born August 28, 1959 in Youngstown to Russell H. and Mary Lou Aurelio Miller.

She worked in Home Health Care for 10 years and was a former member of St. Rocco Episcopal Church.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald G. “Woody” Woods, Jr. whom she married on Valentine’s Day 1994; her children, Rachel Woods, Ronald Woods III (Sionna Wheeland) and Rebecca Woods (Brandon Valesko); her two nieces, whom she raised, Amber Rouse and Giulia Miller; her brothers, Joseph and James; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Nina was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Jennifer; her brothers, Jeffery and John.

Family and friends will gather from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17 at the Schiavone Funeral Home.

A prayer service will commence at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Douglas Brown officiating.

