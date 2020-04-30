Jeannette Mary Mowry, Hempfield Township, PA

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jeannette Mary Mowry, age 82, of Hempfield Township, passed away Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020 at 2:08 a.m. in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

She was born September 22, 1936 to Edward Rhoda and Ruth Soule of Cleveland, Ohio.

On December 7, 1957 Jeannette married Joseph N. Mowry of Greenville, he preceded her in death on August 11, 2014.

Jeannette worked as a nurse’s aide at the former White Cliff Nursing Home and St. Paul’s Senior Living Community before 1980s. She also worked at Pizza Hut before 1980s. She was a volunteer for UPMC of Greenville Hospitality Shop for 17 years.

She was a former member of the First United Methodist Church and Old Salem United Methodist Church.

Jeannette enjoyed embroidery, visiting with friends and playing bingo in Greenville, Sharon and Hermitage. She helped with the Red Cross during the areas hit with tornadoes that destroys homes. She assisted Old Salem Church Services and sang in the choir of Greenville Messiah with her daughter.

She is survived by two daughters, Denise Christman and her husband, Brian, of Greenville and Cherie Mowry of Greenville; a nephew, John Mowry of Greenville; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother, stepfather, stepbrother and two stepsisters.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, a private family service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville. The service on Saturday will be available to the public via live stream on this obituary page.

Burial will be in Stevenson Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, 339 E. Jamestown Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.