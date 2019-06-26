Jeanne Salvatore Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church in Youngstown for Jeanne Salvatore, 99, who passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Jeanne was born on April 18, 1920 in New Jersey.

She owned and operated the Belmont Restaurant and Elberen Market.

Surviving are three daughters, Jeanne Basista of Sarasota, Florida, Alvernia Barnes of East Liverpool and Donna Zielinski of Canfield; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael G. Salvatore, whom she married June 25, 1936; one daughter, Mary Lou Kasinski; four brothers and six sisters.

Friends will be received from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 and again on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown prior to services.