ALERT

Live Stream: Tracking severe weather in the Valley

Watch Live: 27 First News

My Valley Tributes

Jeanne Marie Ferrara Obituary

Sharon, Pennsylvania - May 26, 2019

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 11:48 AM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 05:28 PM EDT

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Jeanne Marie Ferrara, 91, of Sharon, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 26, 2019, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Jeanne was born March 30, 1928, in Sharpsville, a daughter of the late Harld K. and Velma (Rapp) Margah.

A 1946 graduate of Sharpsville High School, she was a loving individual with amazing independence.

Primarily a homemaker, she later worked for 18 years at The Winner, dressing many girls for their special days and loving every minute of it.

Jeanne truly brought light into every life that she touched.

Her husband, Joseph A. Ferrara, whom she married June 30, 1949, passed away January 29, 2000.

She is survived by her only sister, Denise Harshman; as well as, her children: a daughter, Susan Bornes and her companion, Thomas Griffin and a son, Joseph D. Ferrara and his wife, Brenda Ranney Ferrara. Jeanne will be remembered by her grandchildren, Jennifer, Joey, Jimmy, Christy, Jessie, Brian, Andrew, Kammeo and Madison; as well as, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Amongst everyone is Jeanne’s special canine companion, Mia, who was by her side for 15 years.

In addition to her husband, Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents.

Jeanne will be missed dearly but everyone is aware that she is onto her next adventure. The memories with her will be cherished forever.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, PA 15202.

At the request of Jeanne, there will be no calling hours or funeral service in respect of her wishes.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 29 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

MyValleyTributes

  • Patricia Arlene Downing Obituary
    Patricia Arlene Downing Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Patricia Arlene Downing Obituary

    Patricia Arlene Downing, Neshannock Township, Pennsylvania-obit

    Read More »
  • William L. Aven Obituary
    William L. Aven Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    William L. Aven Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - May 27, 2019

    Read More »
  • William Richard Cole Obituary
    William Richard Cole Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    William Richard Cole Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Marlene Cooper Obituary
    Marlene Cooper Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Marlene Cooper Obituary

    Columbiana, Ohio - May 27, 2019

    Read More »
  • Christopher Ray Hall Obituary
    Christopher Ray Hall Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Christopher Ray Hall Obituary

    Leetonia, Ohio - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Zachary Patrick Glunt Obituary
    Zachary Patrick Glunt Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Zachary Patrick Glunt Obituary

    Mineral Ridge, Ohio - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Marcia J. King Obituary
    Marcia J. King Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Marcia J. King Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Michael T. Brown Obituary
    Michael T. Brown Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Michael T. Brown Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - May 24, 2019

    Read More »
  • Elizabeth A. "Betty" Coffey Obituary
    Elizabeth A. "Betty" Coffey Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Elizabeth A. "Betty" Coffey Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - May 22, 2019

    Read More »
  • Thomas O. Rice Obituary
    Thomas O. Rice Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Thomas O. Rice Obituary

    Ellwood City, Pennsylvania - May 24, 2019

    Read More »
  • Ruth A. Pearch Obituary
    Ruth A. Pearch Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ruth A. Pearch Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - May 18, 2019

    Read More »
  • Jeanne Marie Ferrara Obituary
    Jeanne Marie Ferrara Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jeanne Marie Ferrara Obituary

    Sharon, Pennsylvania - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Alberta D. "Berti" Mele-White Obituary
    Alberta D. "Berti" Mele-White Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Alberta D. "Berti" Mele-White Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - May 12, 2019

    Read More »
  • Helen Louise Litz Obituary
    Helen Louise Litz Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Helen Louise Litz Obituary

    Newton Falls, Ohio - May 19, 2019

    Read More »
  • Cynthia D. Shellenberger Obituary
    Cynthia D. Shellenberger Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cynthia D. Shellenberger Obituary

    Masury, Ohio - May 27, 2019

    Read More »
  • Melvin Keith TenEyck Obituary
    Melvin Keith TenEyck Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Melvin Keith TenEyck Obituary

    Beloit, Ohio - May 27, 2019

    Read More »
  • Cheryl Ann Balciar Obituary
    Cheryl Ann Balciar Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cheryl Ann Balciar Obituary

    Mineral Ridge, Ohio - May 24, 2019

    Read More »
  • Delores Jean "Dee" Reed Obituary
    Delores Jean "Dee" Reed Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Delores Jean "Dee" Reed Obituary

    Sharon, Pennsylvania - May 24, 2019

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers