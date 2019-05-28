Jeanne Marie Ferrara Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Jeanne Marie Ferrara, 91, of Sharon, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 26, 2019, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Jeanne was born March 30, 1928, in Sharpsville, a daughter of the late Harld K. and Velma (Rapp) Margah.

A 1946 graduate of Sharpsville High School, she was a loving individual with amazing independence.

Primarily a homemaker, she later worked for 18 years at The Winner, dressing many girls for their special days and loving every minute of it.

Jeanne truly brought light into every life that she touched.

Her husband, Joseph A. Ferrara, whom she married June 30, 1949, passed away January 29, 2000.

She is survived by her only sister, Denise Harshman; as well as, her children: a daughter, Susan Bornes and her companion, Thomas Griffin and a son, Joseph D. Ferrara and his wife, Brenda Ranney Ferrara. Jeanne will be remembered by her grandchildren, Jennifer, Joey, Jimmy, Christy, Jessie, Brian, Andrew, Kammeo and Madison; as well as, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Amongst everyone is Jeanne’s special canine companion, Mia, who was by her side for 15 years.

In addition to her husband, Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents.

Jeanne will be missed dearly but everyone is aware that she is onto her next adventure. The memories with her will be cherished forever.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, PA 15202.

At the request of Jeanne, there will be no calling hours or funeral service in respect of her wishes.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

