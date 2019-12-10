Jeanne Eleanor Burgess, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne Eleanor Burgess, age 94, died on Friday, December 6, 2019.

She was born on July 27, 1925, in Andover, Ohio, a daughter of Melinda (Phelps) and Willard Warren Russell.

Jeanne was a 1943 graduate of Andover High School and was a lifelong area resident, spending the last year in North Carolina with her daughter.

During World War II as a Rosie the Riveter helping make airplanes in Cleveland, Ohio.

On May 18, 1946, she married Gail Lee Burgess.

She was a longtime member of the Leon United Methodist Church and was active in the Ladies Aid. Jeanne was the clerk for Richmond Township for many years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting and she loved to read.



Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of fifty-two years, Gail L. Burgess; two sisters, Rdell Carroll and Louise Russell and two brothers, Fred Russell and Warren “Bill” Russell.

Survivors include her daughter, Lynne A. Loynab of Pfafftown, North Carolina; her son, William L. (Dawn) Burgess of Ashtabula, Ohio; three grandchildren, Lori, Daniel and Abbey and five great-grandchildren, Aidyn, Christopher, Andrew, Courtney and Collin.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio, with Pastor Pat Fischer officiating.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 14, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Leon United Methodist Church, PO Box 163 Dorset, OH 44032



Share a fond memory or condolences www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jeanne Eleanor Burgess please visit our Sympathy Store.