Jeanine Rae Bishop, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanine Rae Bishop, 44, of Warren, passed away at home Wednesday, August 14, 2019, having fought a long and courageous battle with health issues.

She was born March 10, 1975 in Warren, to birth parents Raymond and Debbie (Davis) Bishop. She was raised by her adoptive mother, Leah Albright.

A graduate of Newton Falls High School, Jeanine worked in healthcare as an STNA. She was always health-conscious and enjoyed riding her bike, walking and working out at the gym.

Precious memories of Jeanine live on with her mother, Leah Albright of Warren; her birth mother, Debbie Akins of Warren; three sons, Mann Redd, Sir Redd and Kanyae Redd, all of Warren; a daughter, SaTara Manson; a granddaughter, Sariya Bruner; two brothers, Christopher and Michael Akins, both of Warren and her maternal grandparents, George Davis of Champion and Lois Davis of Howland.

Preceding her in death is her father, Raymond Bishop.

Services are private. Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.