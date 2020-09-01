Jeanette M. Burnside, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanette “Nette” May Burnside, 74, passed away Sunday August 30, 2020 after a courageous fight with Alzheimer’s and its complications.

Jeanette was born December 31, 1945 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Charles Burnside and Charlotte (Balshon) Burnside.

Jeanette enjoyed listening to music and doing crafts, especially coloring. She will fondly be remembered for saying “Come here Honey” with her arms held high to give a wonderful big bear hug. Jeanette also cherished her baby dolls as she was rarely seen without one in her arms.

She had attended No Limits Alternate Center’s Day Program for many years before retiring in April of 2020.

Jeanette leaves behind her three roommates, Janet V., Patricia L. and Lisa P. She was preceded in death by a dear friend and previous roommate, Mary “Chrissy” Hyatt. Her loved ones also included her extended family of caregivers of New Leaf Residential Services. She was cared in her home for years as if she was a part of their personal family. Although Jeanette had many exceptional caregivers who loved her over the years, few shining stars were with her during her final days at home, Marjorie Johnson, Shaleda Whitted and Taylor Ziegler.

She will be laid to rest at Austintown Township Cemetery after services on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Schiavone Funeral Home, 1842 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504.

In memory of Jeanette, contributions may be made to MVI Hospice, 4891 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505

