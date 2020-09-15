Jean Renee Jackson Talbert, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Renee Jackson Talbert, 52, of 1380 Arbor Avenue, Warren, departed this life Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 9:10 a.m. at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, following complications from renal failure.

She was born May 14, 1968, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James Sair and Sharon R. Walls, residing in the area for 18 years coming from Cleveland.

She was a 1987 graduate of Cleveland John Adams High School.

She was employed with VXI Global Solutions for three years in Customer Service, before retiring in 2011.

She was a member of the Alpha Omega Ministries, where she served as a Minister and formerly sang in the choir.

She enjoyed cooking, reading, jewelry making and crossword puzzles.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Anthony Reeves and Mario Pearson, both of Warren; one daughter, Ms. Ashley Barbette Reeves of Warren; two brothers, Shannon Walls of Jacksonville, Florida and Michael Walls of Warren; two sisters, Ms. Lillie Blue of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Ms. Mary Mitchell of Warren; five grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Ms. Anastasia Pearson; one brother, Anthony Walls and one sister, Ms. Lisa Walls.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to 1367 Jefferson Street SW, Warren, OH 44485, the home of her daughter.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Jean Renee Jackson Talbert, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: