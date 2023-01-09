YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Marie Keller, age 86, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Jean was born to the late Anthony and Anne (Novak) Stefanic on November 5, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio.

She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Jean is survived by her children, Cristine (Ken) Wilson, David (Elaine) Keller and Matthew (Andrea) Keller and grandchildren, Stephanie Wilson, Daniel Wilson, Kayley and Samuel Keller.

Jean is preceded in death by her husband, David Keith; twin brother, James Stefanic and brother, Tony Stefanic.

Calling hours will take place on Saturday, January 14 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. and a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., located at St Cosmas and Damien, 10419 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Easterseals, Easterseals Attn: Online Giving Coordinator, 141 W. Jackson Blvd., Suite 1400A, Chicago, IL 60604.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Jean Keller, please visit our flower store.