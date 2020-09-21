Jean J. Mohr, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jean J. Mohr, 99 years young, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her residence.



Jean was born in Hickory, Pennsylvania, Washington County, on March 29, 1921 to the late Charles “C.M.” and Bessie Marquis. She was the youngest and last survivor of 11 children.



She was a 1940 graduate of Penn High School.

In 1942, Jean married her husband Glenn Mohr and he preceded her in death in 1999.

Jean was a homemaker while raising her family. She later worked at Mossman’s Gift Shop and The Tiffany Room in Greenville.

During retirement, Jean enjoyed traveling the country and spending winters in North Port, Florida with her husband. She loved the Pittsburgh Pirates and attended games at PNC Park until age 96. She also enjoyed reading, playing Scrabble, doing crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy. She was fortunate to be in attendance at a Jeopardy show taping at Pitt and also got to see Alex Trebek conduct the symphony at Thiel College. Jean was known for her hospitality and excellent cooking; especially her chicken and biscuits, sloppy joe’s and filled cupcakes.



Thank you to all staff who provided such compassionate care at UPMC Horizon, St. Paul Homes and Kindred Hospice.



She is survived by her daughter, Karen Detman and her husband, John, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; daughter-in-law, Marjorie Mohr of Parma, Michigan; four grandchildren, Timothy Detman and his wife, Alissa, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Marcus Mohr of Mindemoya, Ontario; Stephen Detman of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania and Clayton Mohr and his fiancée, Celsa, of Calgary, Alberta; two great-granddaughters, Scarlet Mohr and Julia Detman; two sisters-in-law, Janet Hills and June Marvin and brother-in-law, Ed Loreno, all of Greenville and numerous nieces and nephews across the country.



In addition to her parents, husband and siblings, she was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis Mohr and Glenn Richard Mohr.



In accordance with Jean’s wishes, there will be no public services. A private celebration of life for immediate family will be held at a later time.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Pirate Charities, PNC Park, 115 Federal Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or www.mlb.com/pirates/community/pirates-charities-donation or to Kindred Hospice, 1119 Park Avenue, Meadville, PA 16335.



Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of: Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue,Greenville, PA 16125.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Jean J. Mohr, please visit our Tribute Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: