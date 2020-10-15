Jean F. Faulhaber, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jean F. Faulhaber, age 95, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away Wednesday morning, October 14, 2020 in Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community.

She was born in Pittsburgh on May 6, 1925, a daughter of John and Lea (Mariner) Demmer.

She was a 1943 graduate of Mars High School and attended Allegheny County Community College.

On June 21, 1946 Jean married William “Jack” Faulhaber, he survives.

She was an active member of Hampton Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir and attended Bible study.

She was also a member of Sweet Adeline’s singing group.

She was employed as a medical clerk at North Hills Passavant Hospital.

In addition to her husband she is survived by a daughter, Janet Murphy and her husband, Paul, of Richmond, Virginia; two sons, William Faulhaber and his wife, Callie, of Texas and David Faulhaber and his wife, Patti, of Jamestown; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Donald Faulhaber and an infant son and a brother, Jack Demmer.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania with Rev. Harry Nelson, officiating.

Burial will be in Hampton Cemetery, Pittsburgh.

Masks are required for all in attendance.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn Street #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.

More stories from WKBN.com: