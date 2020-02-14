Jean Campbell, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Campbell, 89, of 339 Jamestown Road, Greenville, formerly of Hadley Road, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, February 13, 2020 at The Ridgewood at St. Paul’s in Greenville, Pennsylvania.



Jean was born at home in Stony Creek Township, Somerset County, Pennsylvania on April 17, 1930 to the late Robert and Minnie Rae (Duppstadt) Walker.



In 1948 she graduated from Hadley High School.

Jean married her husband of 69 years, Gerald “Rip” Campbell, on July 29, 1950, at Calvary United Methodist Church in Greenville. He survives at The Ridgewood at St. Paul’s.



She was a member of Hadley Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School for many years.



Jean was a homemaker for 23 years before owning and operating Campbell’s Trail and Turf for 22 years along with her husband.

She was a member of the Greenville White Shrine 47, Jolly Hilltop Club and Pymatuning Trail Blazers. She was also active in the Cub Scout and Girl Scouts.



Jean really enjoyed spending time in Florida during the winter months, frequenting Chinese auctions and following the lives of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Lori Peterson and her husband, Brian, of Greenville and Linnea Blake and her husband, Mike, of Butler, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Campbell of Clarks Mills, Pennsylvania; brother-in-law, Donald Campbell of Warren, Ohio; eight grandchildren including Ryan Campbell, Brina Wagler and her husband, Chance, Casee Blackmer and her husband, Paul, Cara Black and her husband, Ray, Christopher Peterson and his wife, Jessica, Kelsey Leonhardt and her husband, Andrew, Jennifer Tingley and her husband, Troy and Justin Blake and his wife, Nina; 14 great-grandchildren and two great- great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Campbell; her twin sister, Janet Ringer; three other sisters, Helen Reed, Temmy Thomas and Allene Young and a brother, Hillis Walker.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Monday, February 17, 2020, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville.





A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, with Rev. Phil Chalfant, minister of Hadley Presbyterian Church, officiating.



Burial with committal prayers will follow at Hadley Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Hadley Cemetery, PO Box 75, Hadley, PA 16130.



Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

To send flowers to the family of Jean Campbell, please visit Tribute Store.